The Ministry of Education has announced the reopening of school with the conditional date of April 12th, 2021

Teachers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be involved in Professional Development Sessions next week in preparation for the reopening of schools.

The Ministry of Education says that in anticipation of the reopening of schools, with a conditional date of April 12, 2021 all Teachers will be required to return to their respective Schools for the period March 17 to 19, 2021 from 9:00 am 3:00 pm.

The Ministry says its primary concern is for Students and Teachers to operate in a conducive environment, where all students are able to experience the benefits of quality education.

It says the period March 17-19, 2021 will be used for professional development purposes and consultation on the evolving protocols for the anticipated school term.

Within this focus on health and safety, the Ministry of Health has agreed to deploy teams to all Schools to facilitate the vaccination of Teachers during the Professional Development period.

All Teachers are encouraged to vaccinate in an effort to mitigate against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education will be guided by the Ministry of Health and the adherence to the science of the management of COVID-19 on the reopening of schools.







