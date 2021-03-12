WI CRICKETER MIGUEL CUMMINS SIGNED FOR KENT

English Cricket Club, Kent have signed West Indies fast bowler Miguel Cummins for the first eight matches of the County Championship campaign.

The 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler Cummins featured for Middlesex in the Bob Willis Trophy last season, taking 13 wickets in three matches at an average of 20.69.

The Barbadian has played 14 Tests and 11 One-Day Internationals for the West Indies.

Kent will begin their Championship campaign against Northamptonshire at Northampton on Thursday, 8th April.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

