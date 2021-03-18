CWI PRESIDENT X1 VS SL-DAY 1 SCORES

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 172 and the West Indies President’s XI were 103-1 and trailing by 69 runs on 1st innings at the close of play yesterday, the first day of their 2-day practice match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Oshada Fernando (47) and wicket-keeper, Dinesh Chandimal (40) were the top-scorers in Sri Lanka’s 1st innings after the West Indies President’s XI won the toss and put them in to bat first.

Roston Chase took 4-12 with his off-breaks, fast bowler, Anderson Phillip captured 3-47 and fast bowler, Kemar Roach had 2-21. The other wicket went to medium pacer, Keon Harding (1-30).

Opening batsman, Shai Hope (60 not out) and Darren Bravo (30 not out) then shared a second wicket partnership of 94 runs as the West Indies President’s XI reached 103 for 1 by the close of play. The batsman dismissed is Shayne Moseley for 6.

The scores on yesterday’s first day of the 2-day practice match. Sri Lanka 172, the West Indies President’s XI 103 for 1.







