Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves says over 500-thousand dollars has been generated from the auctioning of the inventory of the Buccament Bay Resort.

Minister Gonsalves provided an update on the activities taking place at the Resort, during a Ministerial Statement in Parliament this week.

Minister Gonsalves says the funds received from the auction will be divided among the workers who were employed at the Resort.







