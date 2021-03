Tasmania beat New South Wales by 298 runs in the 19th match of Australia’s Sheffield Shield 4-Day Cricket Championship at Hobart, Australia yesterday, the 3rd and day of the match.

The scores: Tasmania 333 and 191, New South Wales 32 and 194.

Tasmania’s fast bowler, Jackson Bird was the Player of the Match







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print