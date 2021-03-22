BARBADOS BEAT TURKS AND CAICOS IN FOOTBALL WARM-UP

Barbados cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Turks and Caicos at the weekend in their first international warm-up Football match ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers starting on 25th March in the Dominican Republic.

Captain Rashad Jules broke the deadlock in the 21st minute from a free kick before former Barbados Under-17 captain, Roshon “SPEEDY” Gittens secured the win with a 59th minute goal on his senior team debut.

Barbados opening game will be against Number 78-ranked Panama on Thursday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

