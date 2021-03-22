INDIA LEGENDS WON ROAD SAFETY WORLD CRICKET SERIES

India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the Road Safety World Series at Raipur, India yesterday.

Yusuf Pathan (62 not out, off 36 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes), Yuvraj Singh (60 off 41 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes), the pair sharing a 5th wicket partnership of 85 runs, and captain, Sachin Tendulkar made 30 as India Legends reached 181 for 4 off 20-overs.

Sri Lanka Legends were restricted to 167 for 7 off their 20-overs. Opening batsman, Sanath Jayasuriya 43, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 40 and Kaushalya Weeraratne 38 were the top-scorers.

Yusuf Pathan of India Legends was the Player of Match, while Sri Lanka Legends captain, Tillakaratne Dilshan was the Player of the Series.







