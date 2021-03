MRS FLORANCE ALEXANDER JACKSON of 41 Arctic, Wolf Road, Bramton, Ontario, Canada formerly of Glenside, Marriaqua died on Saturday March 13th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Thursday March 25th at the New Haven Funeral Home Centre Inc, 7025 Legion Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Burial takes place at the Glen View Memorial Garden, 7541 Highway, 50 Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.







