MS DEVORN ROCKELLE PAYNE of Top Gomea died on Friday March 12th at the age of 43. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Tuesday March 23rd at the St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Gomea. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery







