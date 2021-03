MS ERICA FRASER better known as JOAN of Villa died in Antigua on Monday February 22nd at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Wednesday March 24th at the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Georgetown. The service begins at 11:00am. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery. Covid 19 Protocols will be observed.







