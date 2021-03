Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonslaves says the Government has acquired a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank for a Major School Improvement Project here.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said on Radio recently that the project will include the complete reconstruction and upgrade of nine schools.

The Prime Minister also said that under the project, a temporary facility will also be constructed at the Joshua Centre at Arnos Vale.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print