South Africa Women beat India Women by 6 wickets in the 2nd Twenty/20 International Cricket match at LUCK-NOW, India yesterday, to take an unassailable 2-0 in the series.

The scores: India Women 158 for 4 off 20-overs, South Africa Women 159 for 4 off 20-overs.

The 3rd and final Twenty/20 International is slated for tomorrow at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print