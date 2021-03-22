Today we Celebrate World Water Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was among countries across the globe observing World Water Day today, with the theme: Valuing Water.

In an address to mark the day, Minister responsible for the Environment, St. Clair Prince said the Government is committed to providing support to this important sector.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Girlyn Miguel said the CWSA continues to implement programs to mitigate the impact of extreme weather conditions on the country’s water supply.







