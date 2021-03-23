A Vincentian is the latest winner of a Super-6 jackpot

A resident of Queen’s Drive is the latest winner of a Super-6 jackpot.

Saniel Matthews was presented with a cheque from the National Lotteries Authority, during a short virtual ceremony this morning.

Matthews matched the winning numbers for the Super 6 draw of Tuesday March 16th and won the jackpot 280-thousand dollars, and an additional 500-dollars for match-five.

Delivering remarks at the presentation, General Manager of the National Lotteries Authority, MacGregor Sealey, said the win was historic.







