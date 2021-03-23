WEST INDIES VS SL-DAY 2 CLOSED CRICKET

Off-spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall played an outstanding innings for the West Indies on the second day of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka to take his team to 268-8, and a lead on first innings of 99 runs at the close of play at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

Before Cornwall joined wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva with the West Indies on 169-6 and the scores level on first innings, Sri Lanka had a chance of restricting the West Indies to a lead of less than fifty. Fast bowler, Suranga Lakmal had already claimed five wickets for Sri Lanka, all West Indies specialist batsmen had been dismissed, and the second new ball was due with West Indies leading by two runs.

Cornwall went on the attack midway through the third session. He played strokes down the ground, hit the fast bowlers on the up, pulled ferociously, cut on occasion, and generally imposed himself on the match in a manner that no batsmen had previously managed to do. By the close of play Cornwall was not out on 60 off 79 balls. 48 of his runs came from boundaries with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

His 90-run eighth-wicket, stand with Da Silva who made 46 and who contributed 29 to the partnership, threw the match open for the West Indies. Earlier in the West Indies innings, Kyle Mayers (45), John Campbell (42) and Nkrumah Bonner (31) had good starts but did not carry on as fast bowler, Lakmal finished with 5-45, and fast bowler, Dushmantha Chameera took 2-71 to lead Sri Lanka’s bowling.

So, at the close of play yesterday, the second day of the 5-day 1st Test, the West Indies were 268-8 (Rahkeem Cornwall 60 not out, Kemar Roach 4 not out, Lakmal 5-45), Sri Lanka 169 (Lahiru Thirimanne 70, Niroshan Dickwella 32, Jason Holder 5-27, Kemar Roach 3-47). The West Indies lead by 99 runs on first innings with two wickets remaining.

Play resumed at 10:00 this morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

