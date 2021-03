Host India Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets with 54 balls remaining in the 3rd and final Twenty/20 International Cricket match at LUCK-NOW, India yesterday to avoid a whitewash in the 3-match series.

The scores: South Africa Women 112 for 7 off 20-overs; (captain Sune Luus 28; RAJESH-WARI – GAYAK-WAD 3 for 9).

India Women 114 for 1 off 11-overs; (SHA-FALI Verma 60, captain, SMRI-TI MAND-HANA 48 not out).

South Africa Women won the 3-match series 2-1.







