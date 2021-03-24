JA CRICKET LOOKS SET TO MISS INT’L SERIES

Jamaica looks certain to miss out on hosting any part of the South Africa cricket tour of the Caribbean mid-year because of the recent alarming spike in novel coronavirus cases.

However, the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) leadership is optimistic that by the time Pakistan are to arrive for their tour of the region later this year the country will be in the running to stage at least one Test match at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Courtney Francis, Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Cricket Association said if Cricket West Indies [CWI] and Cricket South Africa [CSA] determine that they will not be playing in Jamaica then they will still be hopeful that consideration will be given for Jamaica to host another leg of home games later in the year.

News recently emerged that the proposal for a tour game at TRE-LAWY Stadium and a Test match at Sabina Park when the South Africans visit will be transferred to Trinidad and Tobago. The twin-island nation had already been earmarked to host a part of the series.

Up to press time on Monday Cricket West Indies had not made an announcement on the latest proposal.







