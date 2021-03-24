St.Vincent and the Grenadines records three new cases of COVID-19

Three (3) new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded here from one hundred and eighty-nine (189) samples collected on Monday, March 22, 2021, giving a positivity rate of 1.6 percent.

Six (6) new recoveries were reported, bringing the number of total recoveries to fifteen hundred and twenty-nine (1529).

One hundred and sixty-four (164) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and three (1703) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to consistently use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







