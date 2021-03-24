WEST INDIES CRICKETER KIERON POLLARD FATHER PASSED

West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard’s father passed away on Tuesday and he announced the demise of his father with a post on Instagram.

West Indies white-ball captain is expected to fly to India for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League after performing his father’s last rites.

The all-rounder is and has been an extremely important member of the Mumbai Indians squad, having played over 100 matches for the side. In his long 164-match IPL career so far, he has bagged 3023 runs and pocketed and 60 wickets.







