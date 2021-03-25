CRICKET WEST INDIES ON ENGLAND’S TOUR

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the schedule for England’s tour of the Caribbean next year.

It represents an expanded schedule to the original International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Programme (FTP). The January 2022 Tour will feature five Twenty/20 Internationals, increased from three. England will then return to the Caribbean for three Test matches in March, increased from the original two Test matches.

The Test series will be the first in which the two teams compete for the newly commissioned “Richards-Botham Trophy,” named in honour of West Indies batting icon Sir Vivian Richards and England’s great all-rounder Lord Botham.

The Twenty/20 International Series will be the biggest Series to date between the two teams in the shortest form of the game, and will be part of the preparations for the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in Australia in October 2022.

West Indies and England restarted the international cricket schedule following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic when West Indies toured England in July last year. The teams played a three-match ICC World Test Championship Series in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.







