CWI REGIONAL 4-DAY CRICKET

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave has said that no firm decision has been taken to scrap the 2021 West Indies Championship Four-Day Championship and options are still being explored for hosting the tournament.

In January, Grave had indicated Cricket West Indies intention to play the Four-Day tournament after Easter with two rounds of matches in Barbados and three in Trinidad and Tobago. However, nothing has been confirmed.

So far Cricket West Indies have not requested any team lists as is customary before the start of any Regional Competition, meaning the Four-Day Championship is unlikely to start in early April. With the rainy Season officially starting on 1st June, time is running out for a decision to be made in terms of the fate of the Tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago’s COVID-19 protocols includes a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for entry while the borders also remain closed.

Additionally, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coaching staff as well as a couple of players are still in quarantine after returning from winning the CG Insurance Super50 Title at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda, on February 27th.

The Four-Day Championship ended prematurely in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the final two rounds of the Competition being cancelled. Barbados Pride were declared Champions last season with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force finishing in second place.







