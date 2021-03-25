ENGLAND CAPTAIN OUT OF ODIs WITH HAND INJURY

England captain, Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the remaining two One Day International Cricket matches against India with a hand injury suffered during the opening match in Pune on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler is set to take over the reins, with Liam Livingstone in line for a debut.

Sam Billings, who sustained a shoulder injury in the field in the first ODI, will not be considered for tomorrow’s second game, but could still return to play a part in the series. Dawid Malan, who was with the touring group as cover, has been drafted into the squad and is available for selection.

Morgan required stitches after splitting the webbing between his thumb and index finger attempting to stop the ball, and was able to bat in England’s unsuccessful run chase, but he declared himself unfit after taking part in a fielding drill at training today.

Billings, too, went out to bat in the first ODI, but did not train today as he continued to recover from a bruised collar bone. A decision on his availability for the third and final match, to be played on Sunday, will be taken in due course.

Both players are due to be involved in the upcoming IPL, with England confirming that Morgan would remain in their bubble before joining up with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he is captain for the tournament that begins on 9th April.







