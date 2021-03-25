NEMO is encouraging persons living in communities close to La Soufriere Volcano to be prepared in the event that an evacuation order is issued

The National Emergency Management Organization , NEMO is encouraging persons living in communities close to La Soufriere volcano to heighten their preparedness in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

The advice came from Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes, as NEMO moves to heightened alert, following a change in seismic activity associated with the ongoing effusive eruption of La Soufrière Volcano.

Miss Forbes said persons residing in the areas close to the volcano should take steps now, to finalise arrangements to relocate, in the event that the situation changes suddenly, and an explosive eruption occurs. She said the alert level remains at Orange and no evacuation order or notice has been given

A virtual table-top simulation exercise, which had already been planned, was hosted this morning, by NEMO as part of the ongoing preparations for a possible explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

NEMO says that earthquakes associated with the ongoing eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano continue to occur from time to time and some of the largest ones may be felt.







