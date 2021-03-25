St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded twelve (12) new positive cases of Covid 19 on Wednesday, from one hundred and eighty-nine (189) samples collected on Tuesday, March 23rd, giving a positivity rate of 6.3%.

The Health Services Sub*Committee says six (6) new recoveries were reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to fifteen hundred and thirty-five (1535).

One hundred and seventy (170) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and fifteen (1715) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

