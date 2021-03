Vincentians are being reminded of the dangers of lighting bush fires during the dry season.

The reminder has come from Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, who appealed to residents to desist from this practice.

Mr. Providence said bush fires can get out of control and cause significant damage. He made a special appeal for persons to avoid lighting fires in forested areas like the Kingshill Forest Reserve.

