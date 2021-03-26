Six new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says these cases are from three hundred and forty-eight (348) samples collected on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021, giving a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.

Forty-two (42) new recoveries were reported, bringing the number of total recoveries to one-thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven (1577).

One hundred and thirty-four (134) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one (1721) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







