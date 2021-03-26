The alert level of the La Soufriere Volcano remains at orange and is being monitored closely

Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson says the Team from the Seismic Research Unit are continuing to monitor the activities at the La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning, Dr. Robertson said there have been no changes in activities at the Volcano over the past twenty four hours.

The alert level remains at Orange. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is also encouraging residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano to heighten their preparedness in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.







