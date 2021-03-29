The GoCyberSmart Campaign will be boosting it’s awareness in the upcoming weeks

Various forms of media will be used by the Ministry of Education in the weeks ahead, to share information on its GoCyberSmart Campaign, which was launched here earlier this month.

Co-ordinator of the campaign, Marla Nanton-James said the Ministry will be utilising a range of outlets to enlighten stakeholders.

Mrs. Nanton-James said the Ministry will also be engaged in a range media activities during the campaign.

The GoCyberSmart campaign is intended to ensure the safety of students, Teachers and Parents online.

The Campaign was launched on March 16th 2021, on the heels of the Government’s recent distribution of tablets, to facilitate students getting online. The activities are scheduled to run from March to June 2021.







