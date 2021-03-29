The Ministry of Agriculture is taking action to reduce this country’s Food Import Bill

The Ministry of Agriculture is taking steps to reduce this country’s Food Import Bill, by encouraging a greater level of productivity among local Farmers.

This was confirmed by Agriculture Minister, Saboto Caesar, during his remarks at a ceremony held here last week, to mark the handing over of a Project from the Taiwan Technical Mission to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The project was initiated by the Technical Mission in January 2015 at a cost of 3-million US dollars, and is aimed at strengthening Farmers’ Organizations and improving Fruit and Vegetable Production Technology.

Minister Caesar said, despite progress made over the years, this country’s Food Import Bill remains high. He also said the Ministry of Agriculture will be focusing on specific foods which can be produced locally.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

