The Unity Labour Party celebrated its 20th anniversary in office yesterday

The ruling Unity Labour Party, ULP hosted virtual celebrations yesterday, as members and supporters of the party commemorated its 20th anniversary in office.

The ULP was elected to office on March 28th 2001, and has subsequently been victorious at the polls in 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020.

Speaking on radio yesterday, General Secretary of the ULP, Senator Julian Francis said this year’s celebrations were held virtually, because of the special circumstances.

And, former Member of Parliament Sir Louis Straker, spoke of some of the achievements of the ULP administration.

He highlighted the opportunities provided for Women to excel in various fields.







