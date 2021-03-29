Vincentians have been urged to maintain their vigilance, in relation to the ongoing activity at La Soufriere Volcano.

The word of caution came from the head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Professor Robertson said the activity at the volcano is continuing, despite the fact that the period of elevated seismicity has subsided.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO, Michelle Forbes highlighted the importance of disseminating timely and accurate information to residents in the danger zone.







