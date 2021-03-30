NEMO has identified over one hundred Emergency Shelters to house evacuees in the event of an explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano

The National Emergency Management Organization has identified over one hundred Emergency Shelters to house evacuees in the event of an explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

In his latest update, Geologist Professor Richard Robertson said that the La Soufrière Volcano continues to be at a low level dominated by small earthquakes associated with growth of the lava dome.

Dr. Richard Robertson says no fieldwork was undertaken by the field team yesterday. He however is urging residents in the Danger Zone to remain on heightened alert, in the event of an explosive eruption.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes says NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at the La Soufrière particularly in Communities in the Danger Zone.

The alert level remains at Orange. The National Emergency Management Organisation {NEMO} is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO is also encouraging residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.







