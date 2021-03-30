Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted some of the achievements of the Unity Labour Party

St. Vincent and the Grenadines gaining a seat on the UN Security Council is one of the major achievements of the Unity Labour Party over the last twenty years.

So says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he highlighted the achievements of the Party since elected to Government in March 2001.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that despite some challenges the ULP Administration was able to achieve a revolution in Healthcare.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the strides made in Education, which he said is remarkable.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

