NTRC has become the latest endorser of the “GoCyberSmart” Campaign

The Go Cyber Smart campaign which was launched here earlier this month by the Ministry of Education has been endorsed by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, NTRC.

Delivering remarks at a virtual ceremony to launch the initiative Director of the NTRC, Apollo Knights, said students and Teachers must be properly informed on various aspects of cyber safety.

Mr. Knights said cyber safety has been on the NTRC’s agenda since the introduction of the NTRC Wi-Fi into schools a few years ago.

The NTRC is currently installing 100 additional Wi-Fi access points at schools, which are expected to provide more consistent internet connection.

The Ministry of Education says that the issue of cyber safety is becoming more and more prominent with the recent developments in the education sector.

