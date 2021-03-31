The Ministry of Agriculture continues to make tremendous progress in restoring the nation’s forests

Steady progress is being made here, by the Forestry Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, in restoring the nation’s forests.

The Department joined the global community in commemorating the International Day of Forests on March 20th, with the theme: Forest Restoration: A Path to Recovery and Wellbeing

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence said to commemorate the day this year, the Department produced information in a fact sheet, outlining areas in the country where forest restoration has taken place.

Mr. Providence noted that the depletion of forests over the years, has had an impact on the sustainable water flow.

