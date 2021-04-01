St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two (2) new positive COVID-19 cases from one hundred and twenty-nine (129) samples received and tested on March 30, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.3 percent.

The Health Services Sub Committee says no new recoveries were reported, leaving the number of total recoveries at one-thousand five hundred and eighty-seven (1587).

One hundred and fifty-three (153) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and fifty (1750) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







