One additional positive case of Covid 19 was recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred and six (106) samples received and tested on April 3rd.

The Health Service Sub-Committee says all of the twenty-seven (27) samples received and tested on April 4th were negative.

Two (2) new recoveries were reported, bringing the number of total recoveries to sixteen hundred and twenty-seven (1627).

One hundred and twenty-eight (128) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, seven hundred and sixty-five (1765) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







