Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jerrol Thompson has disclosed that the Oxford/ AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine offers protection against the Brazilian variant of the virus.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, Dr. Thompson noted that the vaccine also provides protection against the variant which emerged in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Thompson also emphasized the importance of vaccination, in protecting the population against Covid-19.







