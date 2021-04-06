The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO says the new swarm of Volcano-Tectonic earthquakes which began at La Soufrière Volcano early yesterday have declined significantly, but are still being recorded.

NEMO, says the new swarm continued at a constant rate before starting to decline at about 2:00 p.m yesterday. Activities declined significantly at 4:00 p.m., although small Volcano-Tectonic earthquakes were still being recorded.

According to NEMO, the current swarm of Volcano-Tectonic earthquakes have been located at a depth about 6 km below the summit of La Soufrière Volcano. This is slightly deeper than those recorded between March 23rd and 25th, which were located at depths from 3 to 5 km below the summit.

The largest Volcano-Tectonic earthquake was recorded at 2:16 pm yesterday, with a magnitude of 3.9. There were nine more Volcano-Tectonic earthquakes in the swarm with magnitudes of 3.0 or more.

NEMO says yesterday’s swarm of Volcano-Tectonic earthquakes were also much more intense compared to those which occurred during the period March 23rd-25th and contained many more small earthquakes, with an average rate of about 50 earthquakes per hour compared with 1.5 per hour in March.

There were several reports of earthquakes being felt yesterday in communities close to La Soufrière Volcano such as Fancy and Chateaubelair.

NEMO says the alert level remains at Orange, and no evacuation order or notice has been issued. It also reminded persons living in communities close to the volcano, to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

