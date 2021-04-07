CWI ANNOUNCED NEW DEAL WITH INDIA SPORTS

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a new deal with India sports platform, Fan Code, with the company becoming the exclusive broadcasters of West Indies cricket in India.

The four-year partnership is expected to see fans of West Indies cricket in India given access to close to 150 international and 250 domestic cricket matches from the Caribbean.

The list will include 16 International West Indies Men’s Series, CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, West Indies Women’s Home Series, and Under-19 International Cricket matches.

In addition to a list of upcoming international tour matches, the agreement, Fan Code will gain exclusive rights for the next India tour of West Indies in July 2022 for three One Day Internationals and three Twenty/20 Internationals, and any subsequent India tours within the period.

President of CWI, Ricky Skerritt hailed the deal as having the potential to bring West Indies cricket to millions of fans in India.







