One new positive COVID-19 case was recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Local Health Officials say one (1) new positive COVID-19 case was recorded here from eighty-seven (87) samples received and tested on April 5th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were reported, leaving the number of total recoveries at one-thousand, six-hundred and twenty-seven (1627).

One hundred and twenty-nine (129) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and sixty-six (1766) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

To date, 11-thousand, 787 people have been vaccinated as part of the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is continuing today at all Health Centres and Polyclinics from 8am to 4pm; at the Kingstown Vegetable Market from 9am to 5pm and a caravan vaccination drive through North Windward from 9am.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







