The La Soufriere volcano continues to be monitored closely

The team of Scientists from the UWI Seismic Research Centre is continuing to monitor the activity at the La Soufriere volcano.

As the effusive eruption continues, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves again urged Vincentians to prepare in the event of an explosive eruption.

The National Emergency Management Organization says the alert level remains at Orange, and is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO is also encouraging residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

