CWI CHIEF SELECTOR HARPER ON NARINE

West Indies Chief Selector, Roger Harper, has revealed that the panel remains in the dark regarding the future of off-spinner, Sunil Narine who remains unavailable for selection.

The 32-year-old Narine is widely regarded as one of the best spinners in the world, but has not played for the West Indies since 2019. He has played 6 Test matches in which he has taken 21 wickets, 65 One Day Internationals in which he has claimed 92 wickets, and 51 Twenty/20 Internationals taking 52 wickets.

Throughout his career, Narine has been plagued by questions over the legitimacy of his bowling action. In 2015, he was suspended from bowling in international cricket after he was reported during the One Day International series against Sri Lanka. He was cleared a year later after doing remedial work on his action.

Narine was reported again during the 2018 Pakistan Super League but was cleared soon after. Again, in October last year, the spinner was reported by on-field umpires for his bowling action in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) whose Suspect Bowling Action Committee cleared his action last September.

According to Harper, at this point, the bowler does not seem comfortable enough with his technique to return to international cricket.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

