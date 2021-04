Vincentians have been assured that there have been no reported adverse reactions to the Oxford/AstraZaneca Covid 19 vaccine, which is currently being administered here.

The assurance came from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, as she responded to a question from the media, during yesterday’s media briefing, hosted by the Ministry of Health at the Argyle International Airport.

