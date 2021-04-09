St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded fifteen (15) new positive COVID-19 cases from five hundred and five (505) samples received and tested on April 7th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of three percent.

Six (6) new recoveries were reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to one-thousand, six-hundred and thirty-five (1635).

One hundred and forty-four (144) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and eighty-nine (1789) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







