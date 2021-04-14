St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been given the assurance that the Bolivarian Navy Ship which arrived from Venezuela with relief supplies on Monday, will remain in the country to assist as long as it is necessary.

The assurance came from Venezuela’s Vice Minister for the Caribbean and Special Envoy of President Nicholas Maduro, Raúl Li Causi.

He was speaking during a ceremony held at Port Kingstown on Monday, as the vessel arrived with humanitarian aid and a team of Risk Experts, to assist with the volcano relief effort.

Mr. Li Causi said the ship arrived with twenty tonnes of supplies to assist Vincentians.

Meanwhile Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves thanked the Government and people of Venezuela for responding to the needs of Vincentians so quickly after the volcanic eruption entered the explosive phase last Friday

