The Trinidad and Tobago contingent has sent a number of personnel to assist with the relief exercise

The Trinidad and Tobago contingent sent to assist with the relief exercise includes Engineers, personnel from Infantry/Provost, as well as medical and logistics personnel.

Representatives from the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and members of the media are also part of the contingent which arrived on the Galleons Passage.

Speaking with the media at yesterday’s event, head of the contingent Lieutenant Colonel Josette Maclean provided details of the supplies.

Lieutenant Colonel Maclean said Trinidad and Tobago is happy to be able to assist with the relief effort.





</in

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

