Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Mission of Seventh Day Adventists will be providing 1200 meals daily from next week, to support the ongoing Volcano Relief Effort

Speaking on NBC Radio on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the initiative will take effect on April 18th.

The Prime Minister said the agreement will run for a period of four weeks in the first instance and it will be fully funded by the Seventh Day Adventist Mission.

