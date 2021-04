Persons with respiratory challenges are being advised to take extra precautions to safeguard their health, in light of the ash from the Volcano, which is currently in the atmosphere.

The advice came from Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said persons with asthma can be severely affected by the ash and she advised those who are treating their asthma at home with no signs of improvement, to seek medical assistance quickly.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print