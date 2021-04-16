Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the importance of security in a National Emergency Management operation.

He made the point, during his daily update on NBC Radio on Thursday, as he spoke about an incident which occurred on Wednesday, where people were seen removing cases of water earmarked for relief efforts, from a truck, in two separate instances in capital Kingstown.

The Prime Minister said the water belonged to a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and was donated by a Government overseas.

He noted that while water is currently in high demand and he is not justifying what occurred, he believes that the situation could have been avoided if there was adequate security.

The Prime Minster appealed to individuals and organizations receiving relief items in large quantities to take steps to ensure that proper security is in place.

